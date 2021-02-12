Sean Hercules: Shot Briton had ammunition in car, inquest hears
Ammunition was found in the crashed car of a British man later shot dead by Spanish police in a hotel room, an inquest heard.
Sean Hercules, 39, was shot "multiple times" by officers in the Cancelada area of Malaga in 2018.
At the time of his death, police in Spain said the Leeds man had fired a weapon at them.
Recording an open verdict, Wakefield coroner Kevin McLoughlin said Mr Hercules died of "gunshot wounds".
Spanish police found ammunition in Mr Hercules' vehicle after a traffic accident on 10 September 2018 in Puerto Banus, the inquest on Friday was told.
Officers traced him to the Autosole Aparthotel and "several armed police officers entered the room he was in and shot Mr Hercules multiple times".
In the aftermath of his death, Spanish national police in Malaga said Mr Hercules opened fire on officers after they confronted him and was then killed in a shootout
Officers said two firearms and four cartridges were found next to his body.
Mr Hercules had a history of drug trafficking and weapons possession, they added.
Mr McLoughlin told the inquest: "As the Spanish authorities have not disclosed details of the findings from their investigation into the incident, the exact sequence of events immediately prior to his death is unclear".
