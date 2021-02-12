Ryan Fleming: Neo-Nazi paedophile jailed for messaging children
By Daniel De Simone
BBC News
- Published
A convicted paedophile and former member of a banned neo-Nazi terrorist group has been jailed for unsupervised contact with children.
Ryan Fleming, 30, of Horsforth, Leeds, was a regional organiser for National Action, which was outlawed in 2016.
Counter terror police who raided his home in December found he was using Instagram to message young teenagers.
On Friday he admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order and was sentenced to six months in prison.
Sentencing him at Leeds Crown Court, Judge Mushtaq Khokar said Fleming knew "fully well" that what he was doing was forbidden.
The court heard that he used an anonymised account to message children and also joined a chat group containing young participants in which thousands of messages were exchanged.
A sexual harm prevention order, which bans Fleming from unsupervised contact with children, was imposed when he was jailed in 2017 for sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl he met on Facebook.
In 2012, he was convicted of falsely imprisoning and sexually abusing a young boy.
Fleming was prolific online, where he promoted the violent Satanist organisation Order of Nine Angles and quoted the Moors murderer Ian Brady.
He spent time as the north-east organiser of National Action, including giving speeches at rallies, before it was banned.
The group was outlawed as a terrorist organisation in 2016 and since then 15 people have been jailed for remaining members.
