Leeds Bradford Airport expansion plans approved
- Published
Plans to expand Leeds Bradford Airport by building a new terminal and allowing more flights have been approved despite objections.
The proposals, which will cost around £150m, have caused controversy since they were first outlined in 2020.
Objectors told councillors the plans would facilitate climate change, while those in favour said the expansion would offer major economic benefits.
The airport has set a target of 2023 for opening.
In addition to the new terminal building, the plans also propose an increase in the number of daytime flights from five to 17 flights between 6am and 7am.
The airport handles about four million passengers annually and wants to increase that to seven million over a 10-year-period.
Airport chairman Andy Clarke said: "Our scheme will provide significant improvements, benefits to the regional economy and an improved passenger experience."
In July 2020, a group of climate scientists warned the expanded airport's greenhouse gas emissions would be higher than those allowed for the whole of Leeds in 10 years' time.
Supporters have said that without the expansion passengers would be forced to drive to other airports, transferring the emissions elsewhere.
However, one objector dismissed that suggestion at the meeting.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Leeds University climate scientist Jefim Vogel said: "It is like road-building, you build another road and there will be more cars on the road overall. Airport expansion drives demand for flights."
One of those speaking in favour, Gerald Jennings, from the West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: "We are the largest economy outside London, but we have a third-rate airport- what message does that send out to people outside?"
Speaking after the decision was approved, Group for Action on Leeds Bradford Airport (GALBA) said it would continue to fight the expansion plans and said the council had "put itself on the wrong side of history" and the decision was "legally flawed".
Leeds City Council said the approval was subject to some conditions and changes and, once agreed, the plans would be referred to the government for a final decision.
