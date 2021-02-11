Bradford University reverses plan to cover up 1960s mural
- Published
Plans to cover up a 1960s university mural have been scrapped following a raft of objections.
The University of Bradford had intended to cover the artwork by Joseph Mayo with cladding to improve energy efficiency at its Richmond Building.
However, 37 objections were submitted, including one from Mayo's son, urging the university to reconsider.
The university has now put forward amended plans which ensure the mural will remain a permanent feature.
The mural was designed and built by architect and artist Joseph Mayo in 1964, with colours designed to reflect Bradford's history of fabrics and dyes.
If the mural had been covered it would have been the second of Mayo's works in Bradford lost in recent years, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Another mural was removed when the former Rhodesway School was demolished to make way for Dixons Allerton Academy.
In his written objection to the council, the artist's son Dr Paul Mayo said: "The mosaic represents an era of industrial design and manufacture which has been widely vandalised, not least locally in the destruction of the Rhodesway School mosaic.
"Whatever the reasons for the proposed cladding another method should be considered before an attractive public art object is lost to this area."
Other objections to the plan were lodged by the 20th Century Society, Bradford Civic Society and members of the public, one of whom described it as a "needless piece of cultural vandalism".
The university had argued the cladding was necessary as parts of the campus suffered from "poor insulation, air and water penetration".
