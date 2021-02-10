Leeds Corn Exchange: Renovation work approved by council
- Published
- comments
- Comments
Work to transform the area around one of Leeds's most famous buildings has been approved.
The Grade I listed Corn Exchange is known for its striking oval shape and prominent position in the city centre.
It is hoped the proposed renovations will address "excess street clutter" and "very little in the way of greenery" in the surrounding area.
A pedestrianisation scheme and safe cycling routes were among the measures approved by Leed City Council.
The authority's executive board has formally approved the initial work, which also includes tree planting and pedestrian crossing points.
Construction, part of the £270 million Connecting Leeds scheme, is due to start in May.
Proposals for a new pavillion area to host outdoor functions, shops and cafes are subject to further planning approval, the authority said.
Councillor Lisa Mulherin, cabinet member for sustainable development, said she was "delighted" the initial revamp had been approved.
"I am looking forward to seeing the transformation of this historic gateway into our city centre," she said.
"The Corn Exchange is... widely recognised as one of the most beautiful buildings in our city."
Leeds Corn Exchange
Originally built for corn traders, it boasted offices and a trading floor, with good light provided by the large glass roof for assessing grain.
Architect Cuthbert Brodrick also built several other large buildings in the city including Leeds Town Hall.
Corn is of course no longer traded at the exchange and by the late 1980s it had been transformed into a selection of shops and bars.
The venue has had a chequered retail history but still hosts independent businesses.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.