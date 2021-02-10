Christians Against Poverty: John Kirkby steps down from debt charity
- Published
The founder of a debt relief charity that has helped more than 20,000 people with money worries is stepping down after 25 years.
John Kirkby launched Christians Against Poverty (CAP) in Bradford in August 1996.
The organisation's patron, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, said Mr Kirkby had a "passion for financial justice".
CAP said Mr Kirkby's work had been "life-saving for countless people".
The charity works with a network of churches and has a commitment to making its services available to all, regardless of religion or belief.
Over more than a decade, CAP, which also operates in Australia, the US and Canada, has helped more than 20,000 people clear their debts.
Mr Kirkby had previously worked in the finance industry and used his expertise to help people dealing with debt to negotiate with creditors and set up budgeting systems.
The charity now offers debt counselling, money management, job clubs, life skills groups and support for people breaking habits which are controlling their lives. The organisation said anyone needing help should contact them.
The archbishop said: "John's religious conviction and passion for financial justice has been the driving force for an organisation which has grown exponentially since its inception and helped thousands of people free themselves from the prison of debt."
Mr Kirkby said: "I'm delighted to look at the organisation CAP is now and wholeheartedly know that I have played the part I was called here to do.
"I see an organisation made up of people who are strong in mission and faith, ablaze with passion and overflowing with compassion for those they help."
Paula Stringer, CAP's UK chief executive, said: "There is no doubt that John's personal commitment and sacrifice in the past 25 years have genuinely been life-saving for countless people in the UK and beyond."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.