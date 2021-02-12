West Yorkshire mayoral election 2021: The candidates who say they will be standing
People in West Yorkshire will vote for the region's mayor - which includes the role of Police and Crime Commissioner - on 6 May.
The election was originally meant to take place in May 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.
Voters in Leeds, Wakefield, Kirklees, Calderdale and Bradford can all make a selection.
These are the candidates who have so far said they intend to stand for the role in 2021 (listed alphabetically):
Tracy Brabin, Labour
Ms Brabin is a former actress who is now the MP for the Batley and Spen constituency.
Bob Buxton, Yorkshire Party
Mr Buxton is a Rawdon parish councillor and is employed teaching engineering apprentices in Bradford.
Andrew Cooper, Green Party
Mr Cooper is a councillor for the Newsome ward in Kirklees and is the party's energy spokesperson.
Stewart Golton, Liberal Democrat
Mr Golton is a councillor for Rothwell and leader of the Liberal Democrats on Leeds City Council.
