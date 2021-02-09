Covid: Speeding driver stopped on M62 during 200-mile trip to 'buy food'
A speeding driver on a 200-mile round trip to "buy food" in breach of coronavirus rules has been arrested.
Police stopped a silver Lexus travelling at 100mph (161km/h) on the M62 in West Yorkshire on Monday night
The driver and passenger said they were travelling back to Staffordshire after visiting Bradford "to buy food".
As well as breaching Covid legislation, the pair were both detained for immigration offences, West Yorkshire Police said.
The driver also had no licence or insurance and the car was seized, police added.
