Covid: Quinn Blakey hair salon closure order extended

Published
image captionThe court injunction preventing Quinn Blakey in Bradford from opening has been extended until 16:00 on 31 March

A hair salon owner fined more than £17,000 for repeatedly defying lockdown rules has been told she cannot reopen until the end of March.

Sinead Quinn, owner of Quinn Blakey in Oakenshaw, Bradford, was handed a closure injunction in November.

Kirklees Council, which has issued several fixed penalty notices, applied for the extension until 31 March.

A hearing at Leeds Civil Court heard she risks arrest if she reopens before 16:00 GMT that day.

Ms Quinn, who did not attend Monday's hearing nor November's hearing at Bradford Magistrates' Court, opened several times while coronavirus restrictions were in force.

Kirklees Council eventually applied for the the injunction to stop her trading or allowing members of the public to enter.

Officials said Ms Quinn and customers who used the salon in lockdown had been "illegal, selfish and reckless".

image captionMs Quinn previously said on social media that she did not accept the fines and posted a notice like this one on the salon door quoting the Magna Carta

