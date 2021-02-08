Riley Siswick: Detective cleared of misconduct in toddler inquiry
- Published
A detective who investigated the murder of a three-year-old boy in West Yorkshire has been cleared of misconduct after an appeal.
Kyle Campbell was jailed in 2019 for murdering Riley Siswick at his Huddersfield home in February 2016.
A panel ruled Det Insp George Bardell had committed misconduct "on a limited basis", connected to logging documentation during the investigation.
But a Police Appeals Tribunal (PAT) found this decision "unreasonable".
Campbell is serving a minimum of 20 years, while the boy's mother, Kayleigh Siswick, was given a seven-year jail term for causing or allowing the death of her son.
West Yorkshire Police referred its initial investigation, which did not result in a prosecution, to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in December 2016.
A misconduct hearing concluded lead investigator Det Supt Mark Swift did not breach professional standards.
But the panel found misconduct "was proved on a limited basis" in respect of Det Insp Bardell and another officer, PC Oliver Scoones, although no further action was required.
The 25 January tribunal, which has since published its ruling online, upheld Det Insp Bardell's appeal, agreeing that the original finding was "based upon an allegation not made by the respondent".
The PAT agreed, and said: "Procedurally there was no opportunity to consider or address the possible finding".
"After considering all of the papers we concluded that the decision by the misconduct panel was unreasonable."
It concluded: "Riley Siswick died in horrific circumstances; the criminal justice system has now dealt with those who killed him.
"Any system of investigation must consider how its own actions, during the investigation, might be considered if they are reviewed."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.