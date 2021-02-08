Covid: Leeds United Women's defender gives first vaccine at club
A Leeds United Women's defender hailed "Yorkshire grit and pride" as she gave the first injection at a new mass vaccination centre based at her club.
Trained nurse Olivia Smart delivered the jab on the day the centre at Elland Road - previously used to inoculate health workers - opened to the public.
Ms Smart injected 72-year-old Mewa Singh Khela with the coronavirus vaccine.
She said people from across the club had volunteered to help.
Elland Road's Centenary Pavillion is one of 23 vaccination hubs across Leeds that people will be invited to make an appointment at.
Ms Smart, who works in organ retrieval and transplant, said: "It's a testament to the city of Leeds and a football club that is now in the Premier League, they have opened up their doors I think it's great.
"People started training since the beginning of December. They have volunteers from all across the club, I think it's excellent, everyone has stepped up and showed a bit of Yorkshire pride and grit and everyone is just happy to help.
She added: "Having experienced ICU I think it's full circle, and it is some light at the end of the tunnel I think.
"It's something that I'll never forget, and something I'll be proud of for a very long time."
Dr Phil Wood, chief medical officer for Leeds Teaching Hospitals said; "We're delighted to open Elland Road to the first priority groups of the general public."
In the week up to 3 February, the rate of infection in Leeds was 211 cases per 100,000 people. The average area in England had 208.
This was down 233 on the previous week, according to government figures.
Figures from 8 December to 31 January show 90.5% of the population over 80 had received a vaccine in the North East and Yorkshire, and 83.4% in the 79-75 age group.
