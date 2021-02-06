Vaccination transport: West Yorkshire journeys 'free'
Free public transport to and from coronavirus vaccination appointments is being offered to bus pass holders in West Yorkshire from Monday.
People who get free off-peak travel - older and disabled people - will be able to use their passes anytime, West Yorkshire Combined Authority said.
Extra bus services are also being scheduled to the region's four mass vaccinations centres.
The authority said it was "vital" people attended their appointments.
Kim Groves, chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee said: "Many people will travel to their appointment using public transport, and the Combined Authority want to help them to get to their vaccination appointment safely and on time.
"We need to make this as easy as possible for people, which is why we have relaxed the rule so that concessionary pass holders can travel before 9.30am if they have an early appointment to get a jab. "
The region now has four mass vaccination centres in Bradford, Huddersfield, Wakefield, and from Monday at Elland Road stadium, Leeds.
Pass holders will be asked to show their appointment letters, texts or emails to the bus driver to claim their free journeys.
