Wayne Beer: Hospital order for man who killed mother
- Published
A man with paranoid schizophrenia who killed his mother with a clawhammer at their home in West Yorkshire has been given a hospital order.
Wayne Beer, 45, struck Diane Jones at least eight times in Castleford on 14 March 2018. She died later in hospital.
Beer admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility on 11 January, Leeds Crown Court heard.
At a sentencing hearing, Beer was told he would remain at high-security Rampton Hospital in Nottinghamshire.
Judge Guy Kearl QC, Recorder of Leeds, told the hearing that Beer made threats to his mother after she told him "to behave" while upstairs in the house they shared on Ambleside Road.
Terry Jones, Mrs Jones' husband, heard his wife screaming and she shouted for him to "call the police", the court heard.
Judge Kearl said Mr Jones, who was pushed down the stairs by Beer, found his 62-year-old wife with serious injuries. She died in hospital on 21 March 2018.
A post-mortem examination found she died from head injuries caused by multiple blunt force impacts.
Beer had been deemed unfit to stand trial and was detained at Rampton, but improvements in his condition had now allowed him to take part in court proceedings, Judge Kearl said.
Dr Stephen Barlow, a consultant psychiatrist, said his treatment in hospital had "dampened down the acute symptoms".
Sentencing Beer, Judge Kearl said he still had "a long journey to travel" with his treatment.
"It's not possible to say for how long you will be detained", the judge added.
