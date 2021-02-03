Maisie Catt: Amputee's new marathon in Capt Tom's memory
A double-amputee who raised almost £10,000 after being inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore "to get off her butt" is fundraising again in his memory.
Last year, Maisie Catt, from Mirfield, West Yorkshire, walked 26 miles over 10 days in her garden after seeing the Army veteran's fundraising efforts.
After news of Capt Sir Tom's death, she described him as a "national hero" and said she would "do it all again".
Maisie lost her legs as a result of meningitis and septicaemia as a baby.
'Fitting tribute'
Maisie said the Keighley-born Army veteran had inspired her during the first coronavirus lockdown last year to take on her 26-mile walking challenge at the age of 10.
She raised almost £10,000 for LimbPower, a charity which helps amputees reach their sporting potential.
Like Capt Sir Tom, who raised almost £33m for NHS charities, she smashed her original fundraising target, which was just £260.
This time around, she said: "In his memory, I'm going to walk a second marathon for the YoungMinds charity as it coincides with Children's Mental Health Week."
She added that she thought it would be a "fitting tribute" to do it again.
Capt Sir Tom Moore died with coronavirus in Bedford Hospital on Tuesday, aged 100.
His daughters, Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira said the last year of their father's life had been "nothing short of remarkable".
He was knighted by the Queen in July in a special ceremony at Windsor Castle and received an England cricket cap on his 100th birthday.
