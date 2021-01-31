BBC News

Covid: Leeds buildings lit up in memory of virus victims


image copyrightRob Wilson
image captionBuildings have been coloured blue and yellow over the weekend

Buildings in Leeds city centre have been lit up to remember those who have lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The council said it has been done to mark a year since the first coronavirus cases were detected in the UK.

Buildings have been illuminated in blue, in tribute to NHS staff, and yellow to symbolise grief awareness.

More than 100,000 people in the UK have died with the virus, more than 1,300 of those in Leeds, the authority added.

The city's civic hall, town hall, museum, arena and a University of Leeds building are among those included in the two-day tribute.

image copyrightRob Wilson
image captionThe virus has claimed the lives of more than 100,000 people in the UK
image copyrightRob Wilson
image captionMore than 1,300 people have died with Covid in Leeds, according to the council

Councillor Judith Blake, Leeds City Council leader, said: "The profound sadness of losing so many lives cannot be overstated and commemorating that loss and expressing our solidarity with those who have said goodbye to friends, loved ones and family members will be a poignant moment."

The tribute also recognises the "enduring courage and spirit in these toughest of times" of NHS and care staff, she added.

Councillor Eileen Taylor, the city's lord mayor, added: "The pandemic has taken an immense toll on the city as a whole and on each of us individually."

The "solemn milestone" comes as almost 80,000 people in Leeds have now received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the city council said.

image copyrightRob Wilson
image caption"This weekend we reach a solemn milestone for our city", said Judith Blake, council leader
image copyrightRob Wilson
image captionPeople across the country are still asked to stay at home and minimise contact with others when needing to go out

