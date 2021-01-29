Harehills Bonfire Night disorder: Three sentenced
Three young people have been sentenced for their part in a Bonfire Night disorder which saw emergency workers attacked with a "barrage of missiles"
Police and firefighters were pelted with bricks, bottles and fireworks by a large group in Harehills, Leeds.
Residents and vehicles were also targeted in the November 2019 melee, said by one officer to be among the worst violence he had seen in 23 years.
The trio previously admitted a violent disorder charge at Leeds Crown Court.
Prosecutor Tom Storey said the disorder "quickly became fairly substantial" and lasted for nearly five hours.
"Make-shift barricades were erected across the main Harehills Road, comprising bread crates, wheelie bins and roadwork barriers; some of these were set alight by those involved," he told the court.
"In addition, fireworks were let off in considerable quantities.
"Some of these were used as missiles aimed at local residents and passing vehicles; once the police began attending, they became the focal point for the discharge of fireworks, along with other missiles, such as bottles, bricks and stones."
As well as the injuries to officers, he said, one resident was "clipped" on the head by a firework which then exploded in his living room, and a betting shop was also targeted.
He said 13 police vehicles and four buses were damaged, with repairs costing more than £56,000.
In addition, the court heard, deploying extra officers and investigating the disorder had cost West Yorkshire Police more than £160,000.
'Fear and distress'
Georgia Walker and Zohaib Ahmed, both 19, and Josh Smith, 22, were sentenced on Friday.
Mr Storey told the court Walker, who was 17 at the time, had been seen breaking up bricks to throw, kicking over bins and also pushed a member of the public who was trying to intervene.
Ahmed, also 17 at the time, was seen firing up to six rockets at officers while Smith, then 21, was described as "one of the main contributors to the disorder" after he was was seen throwing missiles and setting fires.
Passing sentence, Judge Simon Batiste said he was "horrified and sickened" by the behaviour of those involved.
"This incident resulted in serious fear and distress, caused substantial cost to the public purse, extensive damage to public property and involved repeated attacks on police and other public servants," he said.
Walker, of Mexborough Grove, Chapeltown, was sentenced to 18 months' in a young offenders institution.
Ahmed, of St Wilfrids Drive, Harehills, was sentenced to two years.
Smith, of Sutherland Road, Harehills, was sentenced to two years and three months in jail.
Chf Supt Damien Miller said: "Their behaviour was completely unacceptable and my officers shouldn't have to put up with that."
Three other men who had been due to be sentenced, Nikolas Gasper, 18, from Keighley, Leonard Gheorge, 19, from Leeds and Timotei Avadanei, 20, from Leeds, did not attend court and bench warrants were issued for their arrest.
