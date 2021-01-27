Covid-19: 'Sad milestone' as Bradford marks 1,000 deaths
- Published
Bradford landmarks have been lit up by candles as the district's official coronavirus death toll passed 1,000.
City Hall's flag was lowered to half-mast, with 1,001 electric candles placed on the front steps to mark each death since the start of the pandemic.
Hospitals also took part by lighting up entrances on Tuesday, with the UK figure passing 100,000 deaths.
Bradford council leader Susan Hinchcliffe called it a "very sad milestone".
Since March, about one in 537 people in the district have died from symptoms related to Covid-19, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Ms Hinchcliffe said: "We must take a moment to pause, reflect and remember not only the lives sadly lost, but also to thank those working in the NHS helping patients suffering from the effects of the virus.
"We are still in a critical period in the battle to beat Covid and we need to do everything we can to minimise its spread."
She added: "It is only by following the guidelines that we can hope to try and avoid more memorial ceremonies like this one."
Rebecca Poulsen, Conservative group leader, said: "Having vaccinations rolling out across the district is really positive news and I would encourage everyone to take up the vaccine as soon as they are contacted."
