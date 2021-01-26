Tyrell Robinson and Korie Berman jailed for sexual activity with children
- Published
A former Bradford City footballer has been jailed for having sex with an underage girl and taking a photograph of his friend in bed with two others.
Tyrell Robinson and his friend Korie Berman met three 14-year-olds at his flat in Bradford in August 2018.
Bradford Crown Court heard the 23-year-old knew the girls' ages and had discussed the fact with Berman, 22.
Both men admitted sexual activity with a child. Robinson was jailed for three-and-a-half years and Berman for six.
Gillian Batts, prosecuting, said the player had met the victims at a social event he had been told not to attend by Bradford City's management.
The court was also told the club had given all players safeguarding training regarding young and vulnerable people, which included guidance about not giving under-18s their contact details.
'Violently ill'
However, Robinson later sent one of the girls a message saying: "I think you are stunning, but your age is a killer."
Robinson, from South Ockendon, Essex, admitted having sex with one of the girls in his bedroom after he and Berman met up with them.
He also took a photo of Berman in bed with the two other girls and shared it with him.
Berman admitted to police he had sex with them, although the court heard the girls, who had been given alcohol, had "little or no recollection" of events and had been "violently ill" afterwards.
The court also heard Berman, from Thurrock in Essex, had sex on two other occasions with one of the girls at Robinson's flat while the footballer was away.
Robinson was suspended by Bradford City days after the attack in August 2018 and was later sacked by the club.
Judge Richard Mansell QC said the teenagers had been "immature, typical 14-year-olds who were sexually inexperienced, naive and vulnerable to grooming and sexual exploitation by adult men".
All three girls and their families suffered considerable harm, he added.
In addition to their sentences, both men will be on the sex offenders' register for life.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.