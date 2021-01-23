BBC News

Bradford school building badly damaged by fire

Published
image copyrightGlynn Beck
image captionThe blaze broke out at an independent school in Bradford

A school building has been badly damaged by a fire that ripped through the roof early on Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to an independent Islamic girls boarding school in the Clayton area of Bradford at about 08:15 GMT.

The cause of the fire at the Thornton View Road site has yet to be determined.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said about 80% of the building had been affected by the fire.

The building was unoccupied at the time and no casualties have been reported.

  • More stories across Yorkshire

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

  • Bradford
  • West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Related Internet Links

  • West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.