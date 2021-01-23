Bradford school building badly damaged by fire
A school building has been badly damaged by a fire that ripped through the roof early on Saturday morning.
Fire crews were called to an independent Islamic girls boarding school in the Clayton area of Bradford at about 08:15 GMT.
The cause of the fire at the Thornton View Road site has yet to be determined.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said about 80% of the building had been affected by the fire.
The building was unoccupied at the time and no casualties have been reported.
