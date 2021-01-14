BBC News

Pontefract death: Woman arrested on suspicion of murder

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a body in Pontefract, police said.

Officers were called to flats at Francis Lane House, in Horsefair, at 16:20 GMT on Wednesday after paramedics found the body of an adult.

West Yorkshire Police have not said if the body was male or female.

Officers said the arrested woman remained in custody on Thursday and appealed for anyone with any information to contact them.

