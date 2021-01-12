Castle Hill: Safety fears over 'dangerous' road to landmark
- Published
Campaigners who want a road leading to a heritage site closed to traffic fear somebody could die after several cars slid near a steep drop in icy weather.
The vehicles skidded on the route around Castle Hill - a 4,000-year-old neolithic hill fort in Huddersfield.
Critics have been calling for a night-time barrier to be installed and have said the narrow road was not fit for modern traffic.
Kirklees Council have been approached for a comment.
The area has been plagued by anti-social behaviour and police recently announced a crackdown on dangerous drivers, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Martin Kilburn, chair of Castle Hill Civic Associates, said during the recent icy weather, four cars had slid off Castle Hill Side, with one vehicle hanging precariously near the edge.
He said the council needed to close the road at night to stop troublesome gatherings and during periods of poor weather.
"Does someone need to die before Kirklees Council listens to local people?" he said.
"The road cannot be made safe for volume traffic without major works, which would seriously damage the heritage site."
Campaigners said plans approved by the council for a cafe on the site would exacerbate traffic and safety concerns.
The access road is notorious among locals and considered extremely dangerous, a point which ahs been flagged up in planning objections, Mr Kilburn said.
He added that a barrier was needed "as a matter of urgency" and that arguments for one had "dragged on for far too long".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.