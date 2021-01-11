Leeds: Police car crashes responding to 999 call
A police armed response vehicle heading to the scene of a shooting collided with a taxi, the force has confirmed.
The BMW X5 and Toyota taxi crashed at the junction of Ring Road, Beeston Hill and Bodmin Road in Leeds at 20:00 GMT on Sunday, West Yorkshire Police said.
The taxi driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital but his injuries are not life-threatening.
His passenger and two police officers who were in the BMW also received minor injuries, the force said.
A 31-year-old man was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound in the leg after the shooting in Thorpe Road, Middleton.
Forensic examination and searches are being carried out at the scene.
Police have appealed for witnesses to the shooting or the crash to come forward.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct has been informed.
