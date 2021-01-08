Bradford killer's luxury flat and Porsche seized
A luxury flat and Porsche worth a combined £800,000 have been confiscated from a convicted killer.
Mohammed Nisar Khan - known as "Meggy"- is serving a life sentence for the murder of Amriz Iqbal in 2018.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) said that following an investigation an Unexplained Wealth Order was granted by the High Court last week.
When Khan, from Bradford, was sentenced in 2019, a judge said he "was dangerous and considered himself untouchable".
The NCA said he was the head of an organised crime group which was involved in the supply of drugs, firearms offences and violence across West Yorkshire.
A High Court judge granted an order to recover the luxury apartment on an development in Huddersfield, according to the NCA.
Investigators from the agency said that despite the flat and car being registered to companies seemingly unconnected to Khan, he had used both for a number of years prior to their recovery.
Khan was also living at the apartment with his wife and children when he was arrested for murder.
The investigation came from a referral from West Yorkshire Police, based on evidence that linked Khan to Mansoor Hussain, a Leeds businessman who was the subject of the first successful Unexplained Wealth Order.
The order required the businessman to open his books and show how his wealth had come from legitimate sources.
Sarah Pritchard, NCA director of the National Economic Crime Centre, said: "Recovering illicit wealth is key to disrupting serious and organised criminality and reducing its harmful impact in communities.
"We are determined to stop criminals profiting from their crime - this case shows that we will use all tools at our disposal to take action to recover illicit wealth."
