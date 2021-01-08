BBC News

Covid: Vaccine centres at Leeds United and Huddersfield Town grounds

Published
image copyrightLaurence Griffiths/Getty Images
image captionFour large vaccination hubs are due to open in West Yorkshire, including one on the site of Leeds Utd's Elland Road

Leeds United's Elland Road site and the John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield are among four new large vaccination centres announced by the NHS.

The West Yorkshire venues are part of an effort to expand the vaccine rollout as quickly as supplies are available.

The other two centres are Jacob's Well, in Bradford and at Navigation Walk, in Wakefield.

Local GPs are also still giving vaccinations, initially to care home residents and patients aged over 80.

All vaccinations are by appointment only, said the NHS Leeds Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

Dr Jason Broch, of the CCG, said: "We know people are eager get protected and may be concerned if they are in one of the priority cohorts and have not been contacted yet.

"However, we would like to reassure them that they will be contacted over the next few weeks.

Dr Broch also asked people to not call their local GP about getting a vaccination but to wait to be contacted.

  • More stories from Yorkshire

The facilities are to be used as part of the rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine - which is more easily transported than the Pfizer-BioNTech version.

The government has said it is aiming to vaccinate 14 million people in the UK by February.

