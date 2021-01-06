Abid Hussain: Council 'shock' at ex-Mayor's Covid-19 death
- Published
Councillors have expressed shock and sadness at the death of a former Lord Mayor of Bradford who died of Covid-19 on Christmas Eve.
Abid Hussain, Labour councillor for Keighley Central, was Lord Mayor of Bradford in 2017-18.
The funeral for Mr Hussain, 61, was held on Christmas Day.
Speaking at the first council meeting since Christmas, Bradford council leader Susan Hinchcliffe said Mr Hussain was "our friend and colleague".
Mr Hussain was born in Pakistan in 1959 and came with his family to the UK in 1971, aged 12.
He went to Greenhead Grammar School in Keighley.
Ms Hinchcliffe paid tribute to Mr Hussain, saying he "loved being mayor" and "loved bringing people together".
She added: "I want to express how sad we all our for his loss. Abid was always busy and seemed fit and healthy. It was a shock to all of us to lose him.
"He was always willing to help all the time, day or night. He loved being mayor and loved bringing people together. You never saw him angry.
"He was always calm and always impeccably dressed."
Mr Hussain was "very proud" to represent Keighley since 2010 and was a "model for us all to follow", Ms Hinchcliffe said.
"Personally, I will miss him very much indeed."
As Lord Mayor, Mr Hussain raised thousands of pounds for charities in Bradford.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.