Bradford fire: Two arrested after cannabis plants found
- Published
Cannabis plants have been found inside a disused factory left badly damaged in a fire.
Up to 30 homes were evacuated and two people fled the blaze in Annison Street, Bradford on Sunday.
West Yorkshire Police said it was called by the fire service after they "located a suspected cannabis factory and two males present at the scene".
Two men, aged 28 and 32, have been arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis.
The cause of the blaze, which was tackled by more than 70 firefighters, is still being investigated by the police and fire service.
Bradford City Council has told the owner that some of the building will have to be demolished to make it structurally safe.
