Hebden Bridge: Reservoir levels lowered to reduce flood risk
Reservoir levels are to be lowered above Hebden Bridge in an effort to help protect the town from flooding.
Reducing the levels by 10% will leave some storage space for flood water if needed in the Calder Valley, an area hit by floods in recent years.
Yorkshire Water said it was a difficult decision as it needed to ensure there was enough water stored for the summer.
It hopes the scheme will create extra capacity in case there are sudden downpours that could lead to flooding.
Drawing water from the reservoirs began as a trial in 2017/18, but this year the company is being supported by the Environment Agency, which will monitor rivers to assess the impact.
The scheme comes five years after the Boxing Day floods that brought devastation to shops and homes in Hebden Bridge.
The town was also flooded in 2012 and February last year.
Nevil Muncaster, of Yorkshire Water, said: "The geography of the Hebden Bridge catchment means that reservoir drawdown can certainly help to ease the flow of water down the Calder Valley.
"However, it is not a silver bullet and is only one part of much wider flood mitigation plans."
Scott Patient, Calderdale Council's cabinet member for climate change and resilience, said: "We are delighted that reservoir levels are being lowered, offering greater protection to local people and businesses.
"This is another really positive step as part of a wide range of ongoing partnership work to tackle climate change, reduce flood risk, build resilience and protect our communities in Calderdale."
