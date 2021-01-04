Bradford factory fire: Investigation starts into cause
- Published
Firefighters are still damping down as investigations get under way into the cause of a large fire at a factory in Bradford at the weekend.
At its height, about 70 firefighters were called out to tackle the blaze at a building on Annison Street on Sunday.
Up to 30 homes were evacuated, but residents were later allowed back. Some properties had been left without electricity, said Bradford Council.
Two people inside the building at the time escaped, said the fire service.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from across the region had attended the blaze in the Eastbrook area of the city, which started at about 02:45 GMT on Sunday.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way and two fire engines remain at the scene, the fire service said.
Annison St fire update: If you were evacuated from the following streets you can now return to your property: Upper Mosscar, Maudsley, Percival. BUT some of these properties are without power. Please ring Northern Powergrid to check on 105, quoting incident number I145614 - A.— Bradford Council (@bradfordmdc) January 3, 2021
People in homes nearby were told to keep doors and windows closed during Sunday due to large plumes of smoke.
Chris Hannah, West Yorkshire fire service group manager, said the fire had caused the building's roof to collapse.
"The building's quite dangerous so we couldn't get inside to see what the cause was, but our fire investigation will work hard to determine that," he said.