Jamal Nedd shooting: Three more held over car attack
- Published
Three more people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting.
Jamal Nedd, 26, of Fartown, died after being shot in a car on Ripon Avenue, Huddersfield on 19 December in what police believe was a targeted attack.
A man, 35, from Huddersfield, is being held on suspicion of murder along with two women and a man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Six men previously arrested for murder have been released on bail, West Yorkshire Police said.
A 24-year-old woman who was arrested for assisting an offender has been released under investigation.
