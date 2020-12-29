Yorkshire travel disruption as snow falls
Motorists are being urged to avoid unnecessary travel after heavy snowfall across parts of Yorkshire.
Police in West Yorkshire said they were responding to "a number of reports of collisions".
Meanwhile, the A169 between Whitby and Pickering has been closed due to snow and officers in North Yorkshire say driving conditions are "treacherous".
The Met Office said up to 4ins (10cm) could fall over the Pennines and the North York Moors on Tuesday.
Writing on Twitter, West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit said: "Please drive to the conditions and avoid unnecessary travel."
Snowfall across Yorkshire is also affecting bus and tram services in some areas.
First Bus is warning of a number of disruptions in South and West Yorkshire, while the Blue and Purple Supertram routes in Sheffield have been suspended between Halfway/Herdings Park and Sheffield Station as the roads are blocked.
Stagecoach said: "Due to the current weather conditions, all services in Sheffield are delayed or diverted in all areas."
