Huddersfield hit-and-run: Marcus Warner named as man killed in crash
- Published
A pedestrian who died after being hit by a vehicle that failed to stop has been named by police.
Marcus Warner, 34, was hit by a black Seat Ibiza at the junction of Deighton Road and Browning Road in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, at 01:15 GMT on Sunday.
Police said the car was later recovered and three people, two women, 26, and a man, 28, were arrested.
All three have been released on bail, officers said.
Mr Warner had been treated at the scene by paramedics, but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards, according to West Yorkshire Police.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.