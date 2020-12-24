Yorkshire Ambulance Service: 'Think before calling 999 this Christmas'
Yorkshire's ambulance crews have appealed for people "to think" before calling 999 as it deals with a pandemic alongside winter pressures.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust (YAS) expects up to 800 extra daily calls on its busiest days over Christmas.
An additional 70 ambulances will be used to help the service cope, with military support an option if required.
The trust said unnecessary calls may delay help to those in emergency need.
YAS, which deals with 2,000 calls a day on average, said video consultations will be used to help decide the most appropriate response for some callers.
Nick Smith, executive director of A&E operations for YAS, said: "We want to encourage people just to think, can you get some support from the pharmacy, from the GP, from 111.
"We're emphasising the point of using 999 reasonably, but if you are concerned you can ring 999 and we will respond as we always do in Yorkshire."
In Wales, military medics have been drafted in to drive ambulances in a bid to ease pressure on its ambulance service.
Asked if this would be required in Yorkshire, Mr Smith said: "If we get to a certain stage then we mobilise other options, it is something we have discussed with the military around support.
"We've not had to do that at this moment in time, but it's something there just in case we need it."
