Jamal Nedd shooting: Four more arrests after Huddersfield man's death
Four more people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Huddersfield.
Jamal Nedd, 26, from Fartown died after being shot on Ripon Avenue at 21:09 GMT on Saturday.
Three men, aged 39, 31 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of murder while a 24-year-old woman was detained on suspicion of assisting an offender, said West Yorkshire Police.
All four are still in custody, said the force.
Two other men arrested earlier in the week are still in custody but a 36-year-old man has been released without charge, the force added.
Officers, who have asked the public to come forward with information, previously said the shooting was believed to be a "targeted attack".
