Aleksander Pawlak: Three jailed for Wakefield murder
- Published
Three men have been jailed for life for the murder of a 'friend' killed in a violent attack at his Wakefield flat.
Aleksander Pawlak, 30, died on 8 September 2019 after being beaten by the trio, who had driven from Southampton for the raid.
Adam Litwinowicz, 24, of no fixed abode, Michal Szymanski, 24, and Maciaj Solarz, 28, both of Southampton, were found guilty at an earlier hearing.
They were given life sentences at Leeds Crown Court on Monday.
On the night of the murder, police were called to a disturbance at the flat on Pinderfields Road.
Officers found Mr Pawlak laying outside the door when they arrived.
A post mortem examination found he died from multiple injuries.
Litwinowicz was sentenced a minimum term of 30 years, while Szymanski and Solarz were given a minimum term of 27 years each.
The three were also sentenced to 16 years each, to run concurrently, after being found guilty of conspiracy to rob.
After murdering Mr Pawlak, they ransacked the West Yorkshire flat and stole two TVs, a games console and a watch.
Det Ch Insp Emma Winfield said: "Aleksander was murdered in the most horrific and brutal circumstances by people he thought were his friends.
"I hope today's sentence gives Aleksander's family some justice."
