Santa uses cherry picker to visit Leeds Children's Hospital

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionSanta made covid-safe visits using a cherry picker to move between windows

Santa Claus swapped his sleigh for a cherry picker to visit patients at a children's hospital.

Children on the inpatient wards at Leeds Children's Hospital watched as Santa visited different windows across all four floors.

Santa's helpers worked with the hospital to arrange the covid-safe visit for the children, many of whom will be in hospital over Christmas.

Staff said the visit brought "lots of smiles to those brave little faces".

image copyrightPA Media
image captionSanta Claus used the cherry picker to be able to reach all four levels of the hospital
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe visit was arranged to bring some cheer to children facing Christmas in hospital

Laura Whelan, deputy head of nursing at the hospital, said: "Being in hospital at Christmas is hard for our young patients, but our team pulls out all the stops to make it as fun as possible.

"This year, we've had to think really creatively about how we can keep the Christmas magic alive and with the help of our charities and supporters, we have had some fantastic virtual activities for patients to get involved in.

"Having Santa visit from the outside really is the icing on the cake and will bring lots of smiles to these brave little faces.

"We can't thank BAM Construction enough for their help."

image copyrightPress Eye
image captionStaff said they had to get creative to "keep the magic alive"
image copyrightPA Media
image captionSanta spoke to some of the children at the hospital's doors

Last December, the children's hospital, which is one of the largest in the country and provides specialist care for children from across the north of England, saw 6,927 children and young people as outpatients, with nearly 2,000 having a day case procedure or inpatient stay.

