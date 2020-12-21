Tara Whelan: Man arrested after Halifax teenager goes missing
A man has been arrested after a West Yorkshire teenager went missing last week.
Officers are "growing increasingly concerned" about 18-year-old Tara Whelan, who has been missing since Tuesday, said West Yorkshire Police.
She was last seen that morning on Market Street, in Halifax town centre, said the force.
A local man, 39, arrested in connection with her disappearance, remains in custody.
Ms Whelan is described as white, with blonde hair and wearing glasses and was last seen wearing a dark green parka coat.
West Yorkshire Police have been asked what offence the man had been arrested on suspicion of.
Det Supt Mark Swift said: "It is out of character for Tara to be out of contact with her family for this long and we are growing increasingly concerned that she has not be in contact with them."
He appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
