Man dies after shooting in Huddersfield
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following a shooting in Huddersfield.
Police were called to Ripon Avenue in Fartown, at 22:09 GMT on Saturday after reports of shots being fired.
A 26-year-old man was found injured and taken to hospital where he died shortly afterwards.
A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said the arrested man remained in custody and several roads had been closed in the area.
Foot patrol officers have also been increased and the force appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact them.
