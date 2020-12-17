Dariusz Michalowski: Body believed to be man missing for nine years
A body believed to be that of a missing father has been found nine years after he disappeared.
Dariusz Michalowski, was 44 when he was last seen at his house in Macaulay Road, Huddersfield, on 13 March 2011.
West Yorkshire Police said human remains were discovered "dumped in a field" on land about 10 miles away in Mixenden, Calderdale.
The force said it was treating Mr Michalowski's disappearance as a murder. His family has been informed.
Since he went missing five men have been arrested in connection with the case and released under investigation.
Det Ch Insp Tony Nicholson said he hoped somebody would now come forward with information.
'Justice and closure'
"This is a key breakthrough in the disappearance of Dariusz and I'm glad that after nine long years, we have found his body and can bring him back to his family to be laid to rest," he said.
"Dariusz was a husband and father who was working to provide for a young family who deserve to know what happened to him.
"His family are now keen to see justice for Dariusz's Murder and urge anyone with information to come forward.
'We know that there are people out there who know how Dariusz died, who killed him and who dumped his body in a field.
'We have been following positive lines of inquiry for some time now and we have information which I am sure will bring us the answers we need to get justice and closure for Dariusz family."
