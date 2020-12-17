Man admits killing Glenn Smith after house attack in Armley
- Published
A man has pleaded guilty to killing another man who died after an attack in his home.
Glenn Smith, 47, was attacked at his house in Whingate Avenue in the Armley area of Leeds, in the early hours of 20 August.
West Yorkshire Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
John Greechan, 37, of Highthorne Grove, Armley, appeared at Leeds Crown Court where he admitted manslaughter. He will be sentenced on 25 January.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.