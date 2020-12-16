Kirklees child sexual exploitation charges: 28 men in court
Twenty-eight men accused of sexually exploiting eight girls have appeared in court.
Most of the men, largely from the Kirklees area of West Yorkshire, are charged with rape against victims aged between 13 and 16.
All the offences are said to have taken place in parts of Kirklees, Bradford and Wakefield between 1999 to 2012.
The men were released on conditional bail after hearings at Kirklees Magistrates' Court.
Four men were not in court to hear proceedings, which were held on Friday and Monday.
All 32 defendants - mostly of British Pakistani origin - due to reappear at Leeds Crown Court between 8 and 14 January.
Those charged are:
- Asif Ali, 50, of Alpine Close, Batley, charged with offences including 12 counts of rape
- Amer Ali Hussain, 42, of, Alpine Close, Batley, charged with two counts of rape
- Sarfraz Miraf, 45, of Dewsbury Gate Road, Dewsbury, charged with one rape offence
- Nazam Hussain, 43, of Scout Hill, Dewsbury, charged with four rape offences
- Mohammed Nazam Nasser, 35, of Bradford Road, Batley, charged with three rape offences
- Moshin Nadat, 35, from Batley, charged with two rape offences
- Ali Hussain Shah, 35, from Dewsbury, charged with two rape offences
- Saleem Mohammed Nasir, 44, from Hope Street, Dewsbury, charged with three rape offences and conspiracy to rape
- Amran Mehrban, 37, from Soothill, Batley, charged with offences including two counts of rape and one count of false imprisonment
- Ebrahim Pandor, 41, from Hanging Heaton, Dewsbury, charged with a rape offence and two trafficking offences
- Shakil Daji, 41, from Batley, charged with two rape offences and one trafficking offence
- Mohammed Imran Zada, 41, from Batley, charged with offences including six counts of rape
- Sarkaut Yasen, 35, from Thornhill, Dewsbury, charged with trafficking and two counts of aiding and abetting rape
- Amjad Hussain, 41, from Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, charged with two rape offences
- Irfan Khan, 34, from Surrey Street, Batley, charged with offences including four counts of rape
- Sajad Hussain, 37, from Batley, charged with offences including rape and false imprisonment
- Michael Birkenshaw, 34, of Eastmoor Estate, Wakefield, charged with rape
- Zafar Qayum, 41, from Occupation Lane, Dewsbury, charged with offences including 17 counts of rape
- Jabbar Qayum, 39, from Scout Hill, Dewsbury, charged with six rape offences two counts of aiding and abetting rape
- Ansar Mahmood Qayum, 43, from Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury, charged with offences including 13 counts of rape
- Mohammed Tauseef Hanif, 36, from Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, charged with four rape offences
- Asuk Hussain, 50, from Staincliffe, Dewsbury, charged with two counts of rape
- Zafar Iqbal, 35, of Purlwell Avenue, Batley, charged with offences including seven counts of rape
- Nasar Iqbal, 35, of Purlwell Avenue, Batley, charged with seven rape offences and two counts of trafficking
- Bilal Mahmood Patel, 38, from Cecil Road, Leicester, charged with two rape offences
- Khuram Raziq, 38, from Hill Top Estate, Heckmondwike, charged with eight rape offences
- Omar Farooq Hussain, 36, from Westborough, Dewsbury, charged with eight rape offences and one count of supplying class A drugs
- Sarfraz Hussain Riaz, 37, from Norristhorpe, Liversedge, charged with two rape offences and one attempted rape offence
- Rameez Cheema, 33, from Track Road, Batley, charged with one rape offence
- Nasar Hussain, 42, from Westborough, Dewsbury, charged with six rape offences
- Mohammed Chothia, 41, from Batley, charged with eight rape offences
- Yasser Ali, 31, from Camroyd Street, Dewsbury, charged with two rape offences
Police said the charges formed part of Operation Tourway, an investigation into child sexual exploitation in parts of West Yorkshire.
