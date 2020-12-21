Sajid Saddique: Inquest returns unlawful killing verdict
- Published
A missing man who was last seen in Bradford 13 years ago was unlawfully killed, an inquest has found.
Sajid Saddique, from Allerton, West Yorkshire, was last seen on 14 February 2007, in the Asda car park in Shipley.
A murder investigation began in 2014 after an initial inquest formally declared him dead. Two men were arrested but never charged.
An inquest at Bradford Coroner's Court found "on the balance of probabilities" Mr Saddique had been unlawfully killed.
The inquest was held last week by assistant coroner Oliver Longstaff.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed that Mr Saddique's murder remains an open investigation and evidence will continue to be reviewed..
A spokesman urged anyone with new information to come forward.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.