Leeds man's hand reattached after firewood accident
A man who severed his hand in an accident has left hospital after having it reattached.
Jason Merritt, from Leeds, was cutting up firewood in his back garden with a circular saw when he caught his hand in the blade.
He now has feeling back in some of his fingers after he underwent eight hours of surgery at Leeds General Infirmary.
Mr Merritt said the accident on Friday 13 November happened in a "matter of seconds".
"I've just had me arm a bit too close to the blade as it was spinning and it's caught my jumper and took me in," he said.
"Before I knew it my hand was hanging to one side."
Mr Merritt, who was alone at home, started shouting for help. His neighbour Kevin Dransfield climbed over the fence to assist him.
Mr Dransfield described the scene as "pretty horrific".
"There was another chap there who was on the phone to the emergency services at the time and he was reassuring Jason that help was on the way," he said.
An air ambulance was sent and a doctor from the helicopter treated him before he was rushed to hospital with a police escort.
He now faces 18 months of physiotherapy to try and regain the full use of his left hand.
