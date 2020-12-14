Saleem Butt: Two men jailed for life for Batley murder
Two career criminals who tied up and tortured an "isolated" man in his own home have been jailed for his murder.
Alexander Mackay and Craig Stanton killed Saleem Butt, 61, at his house in Batley, West Yorkshire, on 23 April.
The pair attacked their victim to get information about his property and cash.
Both were jailed for life at Leeds Crown Court with minimum terms of 25 and 23 years respectively.
Passing sentence, Judge Rodney Jameson QC said the pair had subjected the "lonely" householder to a "dreadful" series of attacks.
The judge said Mr Butt, who died of asphyxia, was gagged and tied up in such a way that, if he struggled, a rope would tighten round his neck.
He was tied at the wrists and had a pair of shorts stuffed in his mouth before suffering multiple blows which could have been from punches, slaps, kicks or some kind of weapon.
Judge Jameson said that the assault lasted for more than an hour and it was clear from forensic evidence that Mr Butt was alive for at least 30 minutes after the attacks on him began.
"The scientific and pathological evidence paints a dreadful picture of events," he said.
The judge said it was not known whether Mr Butt died before Stanton and Mackay left the house on Hyrstlands Road or whether the pair left him to die still restrained and gagged.
He added: "If he was alive, he was plainly incapable of calling for help."
Stanton, 43, of Harold Wilson Court, Huddersfield, and Mackay, 47, of School Crescent, Dewsbury Moor, were convicted following a trial last month.
