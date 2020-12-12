Wakefield woman's delight after 100th birthday response
A woman who received hundreds of cards after the pandemic ruined her 100th birthday celebrations said it was a day she "would never forget".
Jean Crichton starting planning for her milestone birthday at the beginning of the year and had hoped to have an "open house party with champagne".
After an appeal by her carers to give her a birthday to remember, she was sent about 600 cards.
Mrs Crichton said she had received some "beautiful" cards from children.
The cards were quarantined for a week before being delivered to Mrs Crichton at her home in Stanley in Wakefield for her birthday on Saturday.
Thanking her carers as well as other senders, Mrs Crichton said: "I would like to thank all the children that have gone to the trouble to make some beautiful cards.
"It'll take me a long time to ever forget this. It's made a very, very happy day for me and one I shall never forget."
Jodie Bedford, from Complete Care, said: "She's been planning it so long and then with Covid it meant everything had to be cancelled and we were heartbroken for her.
"She has been blown away by it all. Jean is such a wonderful lady and deserves to be spoilt."
Mrs Crichton and her sister were brought up in a children's home and were separated when her sibling was adopted.
She stayed in care until she was a teenager and then moved to London, later getting a job at a greengrocers in Manchester where the family that ran the shop took her in as their own.
After meeting her husband Tom, the couple moved to Yorkshire and had a daughter Pat, who died aged 46.
After her husband's death, she went on to meet her partner George who died five years ago.
