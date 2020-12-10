Donna Varley helps struggling families in son's memory
A mum whose baby died is "bringing joy" to families financially struggling at Christmas in memory of her son.
Donna Varley's son Kaison died in April from mitochondrial disease at eight months old.
Ms Varley, from Morley, has since set up Project Kaison Saves Christmas to raise awareness of the condition and to thank the community who supported her.
"It's helped me so much. It brings joy to my Christmas, especially as it's the first one without Kaison," she said.
After seeing how other families have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic, she set up the project to provide everything from Christmas decorations, food, clothes and toys to those in need.
She has helped over 150 families since launching it six weeks ago.
Ms Varley said: "Christmas wasn't really something I was looking forward to but this gives me a shove in the right direction, knowing I'm making other families have a better Christmas while doing it in his memory."
Mitochondrial disease is caused by a lack of energy being created by the body's cells and can be difficult to diagnose.
Kaison first became poorly at seven weeks old and spent most of his life in and out of hospital, but did not receive a diagnosis until he was seven months old.
Ms Varley said she had received huge support from the community when Kaison died and this was her way of giving something back.
"There have been so many donations, it's been overwhelming. It's been shocking how many people have come forward needing help this Christmas," she said.
Rebecca Kitchen who has received donations including a Christmas tree said they "made a massive difference" to her and her four children this Christmas.
