Former Keighley teacher cleared of sexually abusing boy

Published
A former teacher has been found not guilty of two counts of abusing a young boy more than a decade ago.

Stephen Loryman, 59, of Burnsall Mews, Silsden, West Yorkshire, denied two allegations of sexual assault on a boy under the age of 13.

The charges dated back more than a decade to between 2008 and 2010.

Mr Loryman, who had previously worked as a teacher in Keighley, was found not guilty on Monday after a trial at Bradford Crown Court.

