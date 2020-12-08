Kirklees: Twins injured after 'gaps' in care information, report finds
Premature twins suffered multiple fractures after being allowed to go home from hospital despite being at risk of neglect.
The injuries led to the infants being taken into care by Kirklees Council children's services in late 2017.
A serious case review found staff failed to understand the "pernicious nature" of neglect in the family due to "significant gaps" in information.
The council has been approached for comment.
According to the report, published by Kirklees Safeguarding Children Partnership (KSCP) in October, the two older children in the family were considered to be at risk of neglect and had been made subject to child protection plans in 2016.
The twin baby girls - known as Child B and C - had already been placed on a protection plan before they were born five weeks prematurely, but a pre-birth assessment had not been completed.
It happened while the council's children's services department was being run by the government after a damning Ofsted inspection, the BBC's Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
The report detailed how the family was "well-known" to council services, with the mother having learning difficulties and the father known to be volatile.
The mother also expressed "hostility and resistance" towards accepting advice or support.
"The significant gaps in information and incomplete assessments, together with an understanding of the pernicious nature of the neglect in this family, made the prospect of [the parents] offering good quality care in the long term for four children improbable,", the report found.
Both babies and their older siblings were taken into local authority care after hospital scans found the injuries to the twins.
Sheila Lock, independent chair of the KSCP, said: "We can confirm that steps have already been taken to implement all of the learning from this serious case review.
"However, as a partnership, it remains our absolute priority to continue improving and to achieve the highest possible standards in keeping children and young people safe from harm."
