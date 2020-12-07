Leeds United light show wows American city's residents
- Published
A Leeds United fan living in the US has decorated his house with a Christmas light show in the team's colours, set to its "Marching On Together" anthem.
Richard Pinder used 3,500 lights at his home in the city of Orting, Washington State, to make the flashing blue and yellow display.
A video of the lights has been watched more than 20,000 times on Twitter after it was shared by his wife, Chelsey.
Mr Pinder, an electrician, was born and brought up in Leeds.
A lifelong Leeds United fan, he moved to the United States eight years ago.
He joked that when he introduced Chelsey to his family, they said she would have to become a Leeds fan, so she did, with the couple even walking down the aisle to "Marching On Together".
The light display not only twinkles along to the club anthem, but flashes in time to other songs, including "Let It Go" from Frozen.
It was only installed after Mr Pinder was working out how to decorate the house with lights, and stumbled across a YouTube tutorial.
"The song I know the best is 'Marching on Together', so I did it as a complete test sequence.
"I got it together, played it on the house, and it all worked like I wanted it to.
"I uploaded it onto the Leeds United Americas Facebook page, which is a big fan base group over here, and it just started taking off.
Mr Pinder said: "I expected a couple of hundred likes, but I wasn't expecting the response we got. It has just been fantastic."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.