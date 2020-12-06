Illingworth explosion: Man and woman in 'stable' condition
A man and a woman injured in an explosion at a house are in a stable condition, police say.
The man, 63, was seriously hurt while the woman, also, 63, suffered severe burns. A second woman sustained minor injuries.
Onlookers described seeing people jumping from the burning building in Green Lane, Illingworth, near Halifax, on Saturday.
West Yorkshire Police said the cause was being investigated.
A spokesperson for the force said a probe was being carried out alongside West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, Calderdale Council, the Health and Safety Executive and Northern Gas Networks.
The area around the house, which has been reduced to rubble, has been made safe by the fire service, the force added.
About 20 firefighters were sent to the scene at 07:30 GMT.
Eyewitness Candice Nevison described it as like "something out of a horror story".
Dozens of people have offered to donate clothes and food to those affected and a GoFundMe campaign has raised more than £450.
