Kalli Mantala-Bozos: 'Kind-hearted' doctor dies of Covid-19
Colleagues have paid tribute to a "kind-hearted" clinical psychologist who died after contracting Covid-19.
Kalli Mantala-Bozos, who worked at the Laura Mitchell Health and Wellbeing Centre in Halifax, Calderdale, died on 26 November.
Dr Mantala-Bozos, 50, who has four children, was also a well-known figure in Leeds' Greek Orthodox Community.
South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust said a therapy room would be dedicated to her memory.
Dr Mantala-Bozos was part of Calderdale's core mental health team and a member of its bereavement development group, the trust said.
She also helped to develop and deliver palliative care support as well as bereavement education and training.
'Community cornerstone'
In a statement, the trust said she died after a "prolonged battle" with the disease.
"Kalli was a genuine, kind-hearted individual who made time to build relationships, bring a smile to others' faces, and who put her all into her clinical work while being family-oriented and a cornerstone of her community," a colleague said.
Rob Webster, chief executive of the trust, said: "She spent her life helping people in their time of need, both in and out of work, and the loss to the communities she lived in and served will be felt deeply.
"Kalli was an inspiration and will be very much missed by us all."
A charity fundraising campaign set up by the Greek Orthodox Community of Leeds in her memory has raised £9,600 in a week.
On the community's Facebook page, her husband and children expressed "the warmest thanks to everyone who joined their prayers during this difficult time".
